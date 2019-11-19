Vineyard Theatre Announces Dates for DANA H.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern announce dates for Dana H. by Lucas Hnath, adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham conducted by Steve Cosson, and directed by Les Waters. Previews will begin on February 7 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street) with Deirdre O'Connell reprising the title role for the New York premiere direct from engagements at Center Theatre Group and The Goodman Theatre. Opening night is set for February 25.



In Dana H., Dana was a chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. A harrowing true story, Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands - trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified - for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House Part 2, Hillary And Clinton), "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times), this innovative work shatters the boundaries of the art form and our understanding of good and evil, with the Los Angeles Times calling it "a profound contribution to the theater."



Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles, in June 2019, where it received seven L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award nominations including Best Playwright, Best Actress, and Best Production of a Play. The production opened at The Goodman's Owen Theatre, Chicago, in September 2019.



The design team includes scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.

Members of Vineyard Theatre can book their tickets starting at 1:00 PM today, Tuesday, November 19. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 9 at 10:00 AM at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

Pre sale tickets for Dana H. are available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members from December 6 at 10:00 AM through December 9 at 9:59 AM EST. It's free and fast to join at www.AudienceRewards.com.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, Vineyard Theatre's current production of Is This A Room runs through November 24. Following Dana H. will be the world premiere of Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song, by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor. All shows will be presented at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You