Videos You Missed This Week: SWEPT AWAY, ELF, and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the year comes to a close, so does the fist half of the 2024-25 Broadway season. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending December 6, 2024 with videos from Swept Away, Elf, and more!

Caroline Kane and Morgan Anita Wood have made it big onstage, but they've known each other since Broadway was just a dream. Watch in this video as they chat about how they met, what it's like making their debuts at the same time, and take a BFF quiz to find out how well they know each other! (more...)

Lea Salonga's 14th album, Sounding Joy, is now out. The much anticipated studio release includes classic Christmas songs that Lea reimagined in her own voice, and introduces new original songs. Watch in this video. (more...)

In this video, Colt Prattes dishes on the behind the scenes action on the hit Netflix holiday film, 'The Merry Gentlemen'! He discusses the audition process for the film, what he has learned from working alongside icons P!nk, Nicole Scherzinger and Chad Michael Murray. (more...)

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new Broadway musical Swept Away is coming soon! Find out when and where you can get the album and pre-order it here! (more...)

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. See photos and video here! (more...)

We are continuing Kid Critics with Tess (10), Evangeline (11), and Lennon (10), who recently headed to the Marquis Theatre to check out Elf. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video! (more...)

Once upon a time, they were just kids in Hairspray. Now, 22 years later, these big girls are back together again. Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur have reunited off-Broadway in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now. Watch in this video as they chat about the new show. (more...)

Performers included: Amanda LaMotte ('Times Are hard for Dreamers'), Darius Wright ('My Days'), Wendi Bergamini ('Days and days') and Taylor Marie Daniel ('Gimme Gimme'))! The evening will also feature performance by up and comers Reese Burke ('Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat') and Mya Dorfman ('Come to Your Senses'). Watch video highlights here. (more...)

In this video, join Ben as he sits down with Broadway superstars Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked), Storm Lever (Six), and Sonya Balsara (Aladdin) for an unforgettable conversation about their journeys to Broadway. (more...)

Dolly: An Original Musical has launched a national casting search “The Search for Dolly,” which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical. We have all of the details on how to submit! Watch Dolly in the video here! (more...)