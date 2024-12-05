Photos & Video: IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS: THE MUSICAL at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Musical, the next production in Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. See photos and video here! Directed by Paper Mill’s Mark S. Hoebee, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas will continue through Sunday, December 29 at Paper Mill Playhouse.



The cast features Keely Beirne as Judy Haynes, Ashley Blanchet as Betty Haynes, Max Clayton as Bob Wallace, Stacia Fernandez as Martha Watson, Casey Garvin as Phil Davis, Reagan Pender as Ralph Sheldrake, Lance Roberts as General Henry Waverly; Savannah Austin and Annie Piper Braverman sharing the role of Susan Waverly; and ensemble members Claire Avakian, Lincoln Belford, Allison Blanchard, Lamont Brown, Sabrina Brush, Rhagan Carter, Sydney Chow, Kelly Gleason, Candice Hatakeyama, Drew King, Ryan Lambert, Cory Lingner, Alex Llorca, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Brady Miller, Larkin Reilly, Buzz Roddy, and Grace Marie Rusnica.



White Christmas features original Broadway choreography Randy Skinner being reproduced by Kristyn Pope; original scenic design by Anna Louizos being coordinated by and with additional design by Kelly James Tighe; original costume design by Carrie Robbins being coordinated by and with additional design by Antonio Consuegra; sound design by Matt Kraus; and hair, wig & makeup design by The Wig Associates (Krystal Belleza & Will Vicari). The Music Director is Cynthia Meng and Production Stage Manager is Melissa Chacón. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.



Based on the classic 1954 holiday film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is a Technicolor Broadway musical extravaganza. Two army buddies enlist the help of their showbiz pals to put on a show at a picturesque Vermont inn and end up finding their perfect mates. This incredible score contains some of Berlin’s most popular tunes including “Blue Skies,” “I Love a Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean?,” ‘’Count Your Blessings,” and the title song, “White Christmas.”

