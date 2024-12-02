Video: Meet the It Girls of Off-Broadway- Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler & Marissa Jaret Winokur

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Once upon a time, they were just kids in Hairspray. Now, 22 years later, these big girls are back together again. Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Marissa Jaret Winokur have reunited off-Broadway in Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now- a heartwarming, hilarious, and unforgettable night, as they reunite for an unforgettable night of nostalgia, laughter, and musical brilliance in this joyous celebration of Broadway, friendship, and motherhood.

"We knew we were gonna do it. Then we had a couple of phone calls to be like... 'What is it? What is the story?'" Bundy told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's sort of our origin stories to Hairspray- how we met, our first impressions of each other, our careers and lives after, and becoming mamas ourselves."

"It flew out of us. And our stuff piggybacked... it was kismet the way everything worked together," added Butler. "And when we did it out of town, we would fix things."

These Broadway legends – who first met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny, and Amber in Hairspray – will take the stage once again, singing fan-favorite hits from the musicals that made them household names.

"It's been really nice getting to this time in my life and having two friends who I can call, even when it has nothing to do with the show- women who are going through exactly what I am going through," added Winokur. "It's something so valuable that I didn't know I needed! I'm so grateful to have it."

Watch as the trio chats more about taking the show across the country, the joy of being together again onstage, and so much more.