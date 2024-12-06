Broadway BFFS: Caroline Kane & Morgan Anita Wood

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The pair stars in Hamilton and Water for Elephants on Broadway.

By: Dec. 06, 2024
Starring in eight shows a week ain't easy, and Broadway's best are getting by with a little help from their friends. In BroadwayWorld's new series, Broadway BFFs, we're taking a look at some of the beautiful friendships of Broadway besties. 

Caroline Kane and Morgan Anita Wood have made it big onstage, but they've known each other since Broadway was just a dream. Watch in this video as they chat about how they met, what it's like making their debuts at the same time, and take a BFF quiz to find out how well they know each other!

Wood is currently starring as Eliza in Hamilton on Broadway. Her other crediys include: Hamilton (And Peggy Tour, Eliza Tour), Kinky Boots (Hollywood Bowl), Loving and Loving (Actors Theatre of Louisville). TV: “Kid Nation” (CBS). 

Kane is currently in the ensemble of Water for Elephants. Regional credits include: The Alliance Theatre, Pittsburgh CLO, Goodspeed Opera House, Sacramento Music Circus, Walnut Street Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival. TV/Film: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Seasons 4 and 5), “I am Wrath,” “Holidaysburgh,” and “Better With You” (music video, Ella Baez). 




