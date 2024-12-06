Video: Lea Salonga Is Repeating 'Sounding Joy' This Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another Edition of “The Roundtable” on BroadwayWorld! This week, Lea Salonga. We love Lea! We love Christmas! Is there a Broadway fan out there who did not grow up with Lea Salonga’s voice? As she says, she makes us cry for a living! I do not think words have been more correct. She has a gorgeous new Christmas album out that is sure to be a Holiday classic!

The album entitled “Sounding Joy” is out. This will be Salonga’s 14th album, and her first holiday record in two decades. The much anticipated studio release includes classic Christmas songs that Lea reimagined in her own voice, and introduces new original songs. The festive album promises to wrap listeners into the holiday spirit.

Sounding Joy features 12 beautifully crafted tracks that blend beloved holiday classics with new, original songs, all while showcasing Salonga’s perfect pitch and heartfelt vocals. This album promises to capture the magic and spirit of the holiday season, reimagining timeless favorites while introducing listeners to new seasonal hits. The album also features a duet with American Idol star Clay Aiken. In support of the album, Salonga will be making stops in San Francisco, San Diego, Northridge, Scottsdale, and New York, giving fans the opportunity to experience Sounding Joy and her iconic voice live.

Sounding Joy is out now via Center Stage Records.

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!