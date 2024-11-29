Video: ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Visits Broadway Sessions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month with cast members from Once Upon a Mattress, now running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.

Performers included: Amanda LaMotte ("Times Are Hard for Dreamers"), Darius Wright ("My Days"), Wendi Bergamini ("Days and Days") and Taylor Marie Daniel ("Gimme Gimme")). The evening also featured performance by up and comers Reese Burke ("Sit Down, You're Rocking the Boat") and Mya Dorfman ("Come to Your Senses").

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.