Video: Colt Prattes Dishes on THE MERRY GENTLEMAN

Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs with the handsomely charming and gifted actor Colt Prattes who dishes on the behind the scenes action on the hit Netflix holiday film, "The Merry Gentlemen"! Prattes discusses the audition process for the film, what he has learned from working alongside icons P!nk, Nicole Scherzinger and Chad Michael Murray, and what was the aha moment in his career that allowed him to pursue acting full time.

Before closing out with a fun game of Holiday Movie Trivia, Prattes reflects on the ten year anniversary of Disney’s Aladdin.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason reflecting on how much they enjoyed the Wicked film and share their other favorite movie musicals of all time. “The Merry Gentlemen” is now streaming globally on Netflix.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!