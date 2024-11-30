The Broadway Cast: Leading Ladies with Mary Kate Morrissey, Storm Lever & Sonya Balsara

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a star-studded season finale of The Broadway Cast with Ben Cameron! In this powerful roundtable discussion, we're celebrating the incredible women who light up the Broadway stage-Leading Ladies! Join Ben as he sits down with Broadway superstars Mary Kate Morrissey (Wicked), Storm Lever (Six), and Sonya Balsara (Aladdin) for an unforgettable conversation about their journeys to Broadway, what it's like headlining some of the biggest shows on the Great White Way, and the secrets to staying at the top of their game for those grueling 8-show weeks.

From navigating auditions and rehearsals to staying mentally and physically healthy, the ladies open up about the challenges and triumphs of being Broadway's leading ladies, and how they balance it all with grace, grit, and plenty of sparkle. Plus, the episode takes a fun and competitive turn as they play “A is for Audra”—a game where Ben and the gals make their way through the alphabet, using only the names of famous Broadway leading ladies. Who will come out on top? Tune in to find out!

Watch the full episode in this video and be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content and listen to episodes here.