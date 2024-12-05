Video: Dolly Parton Launches Search For Star of Her New Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, Dolly Parton, Danny Nozell, and ATG Productions, announced that Dolly: An Original Musical, formerly titled Hello, I’m Dolly, has launched a national casting search “The Search for Dolly,” which will give those chosen a chance to travel to New York to formally audition for a role in the new musical. The musical is searching for performers of all ages to portray Parton at different stages of her incredible life.

In the video released today on her social media, Parton said, “We're looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you're an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something. So, what are you waiting for? This might be your moment to take center stage and step into the spotlight. Break a leg!”

How to submit:

Applicants are asked to capture a video of them singing one minute of their favorite Dolly Parton song, upload it to the social media account of their choice, and tag #SearchForDolly. In addition, applicants must also fill out the application form www.dollymusical.com to be fully registered.

For applicants under the age of 18, a parent or guardian can upload a one-minute video of the candidate singing a Parton song to www.dollymusical.com and complete the application including granting permission and submitting the candidate’s date of birth.

All applications must be submitted by 11:59 PM ET on Sunday, January 12, 2025. After the application closing date, the show’s casting team will review all submitted videos with accompanying completed application and invite anyone who they feel could be a part of the cast to participate in the formal audition process in New York City.

More information on submission timelines and rules and regulations can be found at www.dollymusical.com.

Dolly: An Original Musical will feature a score by Parton that will include some of her biggest hits as well as new songs she has written especially for the musical, a book by Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, and will be directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher. Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner serve as casting directors for the musical.