Videos You Missed This Week: DEATH BECOMES HER, THE HILLS OF CALIFORNIA, and More

It's been a busy week on (and off) Broadway! As the Fall 2024 season gets into full swing, many productions that open in the coming months are hosting events with their casts and creative teams. Catch up on all the latest from the week ending September 27, 2024 with videos from Forbidden Broadway, Little Shop of Horrors, Death Becomes Her, and more!

In this video, Ben is joined by a 'new guard' of leading men- Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous), Kyle Selig (Water for Elephants, Mean Girls) and Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King).

In this exclusive video, watch as we check in with all four stars (Chris Collins-Pisano, Danny Hayward, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Jenny Lee Stern) along with Alessandrini and music director Fred Barton to find out more about the show's enduring legacy, which actors are the easiest and hardest to parody, and so much more! (more...)

Death Becomes Her is getting ready to start previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press. (more...)

In this video, AuCoin spills the tea on sharing the screen with such legendary actors such as Laurence Fishburne and Ed O’Neil in the six episode series and why bringing the real life character of Andy Roeser to life has been his favorite role thus far. (more...)

Little Shop of Horrors just marked its 5th anniversary with a Times Square installation unveiling of the 8-foot tall, Audrey II statue, which will be on display through October 17. In this video, watch as the current cast, led by Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland, come together to perform 'Skid Row' in Times Square and celebrate the special day. (more...)

Previews are now underway for Jez Butterworth’s new play The Hills of California, directed by Sam Mendes. The play opens at the Broadhurst Theatre on Sunday, September 29, and we have your first look at the cast in action with this video. (more...)

Gerard Alessandrini’s beloved tradition is back this season with Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song, which opened just last week at THEATER555. In this video, he chats more about the Forbidden Broadway legacy and check out highlights from Merrily We Stole a Song! (more...)

Two of the greatest actors of our time, Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow, officially returned to the stage last week in The Roommate, by Jen Silverman. In this video, watch as we take you to the red carpet to chat with opening night guests including Mandy Gonzalez, Kathy Najimy, Bridgett Everett, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and more! (more...)

Maybe Happy Ending will finally get its own happy ending when it arrives on Broadway this fall. The musical reaches this finish line after years of development, and Marcus Choi has been along for the ride. In this video, watch as Choi chats more about reuniting with director Michael Arden, working with co-stars Darren Criss, Helen J Shun and Dez Duron, and more! (more...)

In this video, watch as Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo welcome us to their Broadway crib with a champagne toast and an inside look at their lucky Nicholas Cage pillow, bedazzled guitar, character bobbleheads, and of course, cherished gifts from fans. (more...)

Broadway is about to get a drop-dead hilarious new musical comedy in Death Becomes Her, which is set to arrive at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in October of 2023. Watch in this video as Julia Mattison and Noel Carey give us even more exciting insight into what the musical is all about, why audiences couldn't get enough of it in Chicago earlier this year, and so much more! (more...)