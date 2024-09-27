Exclusive: Backstage with the Company of FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: MERRILY WE STOLE A SONG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Forbidden Broadway is back for 2024 and its taking on the shows we know and love! Created, written and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, FORBIDDEN BROADWAY: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers the latest deluge of Broadway offerings including Hell's Kitchen, Suffs, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, and of course, Merrily We Roll Along.

"I hope that audiences will find a lot of joy- a joy of their love of theatre and joy from the great music that we use," said Alessandrini. "I hope they will feel happier and that theatre is a celebration. As theatregoers, they are part of that party. We're all a part of it."

In this exclusive video, watch as we check in with all four stars (Chris Collins-Pisano, Danny Hayward, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz and Jenny Lee Stern) along with Alessandrini and music director Fred Barton to find out more about the show's enduring legacy, which stars are the easiest and hardest to parody, and so much more!