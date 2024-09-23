The Broadway Cast: Leading Men, with Kyle Selig, Vincent Jamal Hooper & Casey Likes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A good man is hard to find- so is a good leading man! In this brand new episode of The Broadway Cast, your Broadway buddy Ben Cameron is bringing together three of them for a hysterical, fun, informative, inspiring roundtable conversation.

Watch as Ben is joined by a "new guard" of leading men- Casey Likes (Back to the Future, Almost Famous), Kyle Selig (Water for Elephants, Mean Girls) and Vincent Jamal Hooper (The Lion King). All four chat about the pressures and joys of leading a Broadway company, share their personal paths to success, and of course... play games!

Watch the full episode in this video and check back next Monday for an all new episode. Plus, be sure to follow the show (@TheBroadwayCast) for updates for even more exclusive content!