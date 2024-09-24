Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes Over Times Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's been a few decades since Times Square looked like skid row, but last week, the cast of the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors made it a little bit more so. The show just marked its 5th anniversary with a Times Square installation unveiling of the 8-foot tall, Audrey II statue, which will be on display through October 17.

"I'm gobsmacked that it has lasted this long," said composer Alan Menken on the big day. "These producers have been fantastic. With each cast we reinvent the show... and what I love about that is that what we created is like a house that people can live in and make their own."

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, three-time Tony nominee Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher are set to begin performances as Audrey & Seymour on Tuesday, October 22.

"I think this is one of the biggest challenges that I've ever had in my career, so I'm so excited about that," Christopher told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I love that [Seymour] is seduced by power. I didn't grab that at first, but watching the show [I saw] that it was a wonderful trajectory of somebody who grew up with a lack of love, and power and a voice and he finally gets those things. That can transform anyone into a monster!"

In this video, watch as the current cast, led by Andrew Barth Feldman and Sarah Hyland, come together to perform "Skid Row" in Times Square and celebrate the special day.