Video: CLIPPED's Kelly AuCoin Spills the Tea on Working with Laurence Fishburne

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , sit down with the hilarious and extremely gifted actor Kelly AuCoin who recently starred in the hit Hulu miniseries Clipped this summer!

In this episode, AuCoin spills the tea on sharing the screen with such legendary actors such as Laurence Fishburne and Ed O’Neil in the six episode series and why bringing the real life character of Andy Roeser to life has been his favorite role thus far.

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of “Hulu Trivia”, AuCoin talks about performing in the play “The Wayside Motor Inn” at the Signature Center and why winning the Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble was so important to him as an actor.

Episode 103 kicks off with co-hosts Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check recapping how they worked a survival job together for the first time in 4 years together recently and what that experience was like.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!