Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Is Getting Ready for Broadway

"This is a winner of a show. I've been around for a minute. I've seen it all and I've been in it all. This one is that good. It's a privilege and an honor. It's magic. I'm pinching myself that I get to have as much fun as I'm having," Jennifer Simard recently told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

The show, of course, is Death Becomes Her, which is getting ready to start Broadway previews at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23, 2024. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison & Noel Carey.

"I've said for years that it would take something extraordinarily special to take me from my very cushy life in LA to come back to eight shows a week again," added Megan Hilty. "As soon as I met with the producers from Universal Studios and read the script and met with the creative team, I said, 'That's it, we're moving!'"

In the new musical, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Watch in this video as the cast takes a break from rehearsals to meet the press.