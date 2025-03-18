Videos: Rachel Zegler Talks EVITA, Performs SNOW WHITE on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday evening, Rachel Zegler visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the live-action reimagining of Disney's Snow White, which hits theaters this Friday. On the show, she also shed light on several other projects, including Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, and Jamie Lloyd's highly-anticipated production of Evita.

Zegler recalled auditioning for the role of Disney's first princess before West Side Story had even hit theaters in 2021. "I actually got a glowing recommendation from Steven Spielberg to Marc Webb who directed Snow White," she explained. "I also got a text from Steven kind of alluding to the fact that I had gotten the part before I had found out," said Zegler, adding that the iconic director sent her a series of apple emojis.

As for Evita, the performer said that she is "so excited" to be making her West End debut in the production, which opens this summer at the London Palladium. "I've heard [London audiences] are more reserved and I certainly didn't have a very reserved experience on Broadway," she said, making note of the Kit Connor superfans that populated the audience. Watch the full interview here, and take a look at her performance of "Waiting on a Wish" from Snow White below.

Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.

Rachel Zegler recently made her Broadway debut in Romeo + Juliet. Her other credits include West Side Story, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and the Netflix animated musical Spellbound.