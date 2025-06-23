Videos: Kecia Lewis, Jasmine Amy Rogers & More Perform in Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, June 19, Broadway League’s Black to Broadway initiative held its 5th annual Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth in Times Square. Watch videos from inside the concert, including performances from stars of Hell's Kitchen, Wicked, Boop! the Musical, and more. The event was co-hosted by Two-time Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill and 2024 and 2025 Tony Award winner Kara Young, who currently star in Purpose on Broadway.

The 2025 Juneteenth Legacy Award was presented to Tony Award®-winning actor/activist, educator, and philanthropist André De Shields, recognizing his trailblazing career that has spanned over five decades. To honor him, Boop! the Musical star Jasmine Amy Rogers performed “Don’t You Know I Care” from Play On.

Also featured in the concert was Tony winner Kecia Lewis performing “Perfect Way to Die” from Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked star Natasha Yvette Williams performing “Bridge Over Troubled Water," and upcoming Ragtime star Nichelle Lewis singing “Respect."

Jasmine Amy Rogers – “Don’t You Know I Care” from Play On

Kecia Lewis – “Perfect Way to Die” from Hell’s Kitchen

Nichelle Lewis – "Respect"

Natasha Yvette Williams – "Bridge Over Troubled Waters"