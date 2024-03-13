Video: 'World Theater' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night's final Jeopardy! was "World Theater."

The clue given to the contestants was: "This 1867 play has a reindeer hunt and a king dwelling in snowy mountains but its title character also spends time in Morocco and Egypt."

Watch the clip below to see if you answer each clue correctly!

Recently, Jeopardy has featured a "Songs In Musicals" category, Idina Menzel category, a Tony-Winning Musicals category, a "Broadway is Back" category, a Broadway Musicals category, a Shakespeare's Women category, and a Stephen Sondheim category.

JEOPARDY!, America's Favorite Quiz Show, is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has received numerous awards and honors, including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host.