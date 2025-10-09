Video: Watch the Trailer for Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne Theater Documentary THIS PLACE MATTERS! TEN CHIMNEYS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official trailer has debuted for This Place Matters! Ten Chimneys, the new documentary spotlighting influential theater couple Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontanne. Check out the trailer, which features interviews with Joel Grey, Jason Alexander, Tyne Daly, Phylicia Rashad, Alfred Molina, and more. The movie premiered on Monday, October 6, 2025, at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

The film explores the monumental contribution of Lunt and Fontanne to the American theater. Often referred to as “the first couple of the Broadway stage,” they had three great loves: each other, the stage, and their Wisconsin estate called Ten Chimneys. The estate served as a studio for artistic work and expression and the spiritual home for leading theater artists from the mid-1920s through the 1960s.

For more than four decades, Lunt & Fontanne were considered the King and Queen of the Broadway stage, revolutionizing theater with innovations that we now accept as commonplace: overlapping dialogue, turning their backs to the audience, passionate physical contact, and a level of truth and realism in everything they did that simply could not be found on the stage prior. They retreated to Ten Chimneys every summer for personal and artistic rejuvenation. Ten Chimneys was declared a National Historic Landmark in 2003, for the significance of its owners to the history of performing arts, and for its distinctive architecture and decoration.

Other theater artists featured in the documentary include Alan Alda, Carol Channing, Colman Domingo, Olympia Dukakis, Barry Edelstein, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Hyde Pierce, and Lynn Redgrave, with narration by Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, Sharon Lawrence. Check out photos from the world premiere. Additional information can be found here.