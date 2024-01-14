Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm

Today's the day! After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, will hit the stage in New York City for the our live finale at 54 Below!

The performers will include Mackenzie Crawford, Braxton Offor and Jeffery Walker III (High School Age Group) and Sara Elder, Amaya Hardin and Colin O'Connor (College Age Group).

They will be judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event will be hosted by Ben Cameron and will feature msuic dirction by James Rushin.

Click here to watch the finale at 12:30pm ET streamed live from 54 Below and until then, get to know all of the finalists!