Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm

Tune in later today to watch the finale performance live!

By: Jan. 14, 2024

POPULAR

Roundabout's 2024-2025 Season Will Include New Orleans-Style PIRATES OF PENZANCE with Rami Photo 1 Roundabout's 2024-202 Season Will Include Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, Daniel Dae Kim and More
22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List Photo 2 22 Theater Books for Your Winter 2024 Reading List
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo 3 Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press
What We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 4 What We Know So Far About the Return of SUNSET BOULEVARD

Next on Stage Season 4 Next on Stage Season 4
Next on Stage Season 4

Today's the day! After months of hard work, the six finalists of BroadwayWorld's Next on Stage, sponsored by AMDA, will hit the stage in New York City for the our live finale at 54 Below!

The performers will include Mackenzie Crawford, Braxton Offor and Jeffery Walker III (High School Age Group) and Sara Elder, Amaya Hardin and Colin O'Connor (College Age Group).

They will be judged by J. Elaine Marcos, Lesli Margherita, Kyle Taylor Parker, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and Michael James Scott. The special event will be hosted by Ben Cameron and will feature msuic dirction by James Rushin.

Click here to watch the finale at 12:30pm ET streamed live from 54 Below and until then, get to know all of the finalists!

 



RELATED STORIES

1
ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists Photo
ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists

Just last month we learned which talented contestants will move forward to the finale of Next On Stage, sponsored by AMDA! The Top 3 are getting ready to show us what they've got in New York City, as they prepare to perform live at the famed 54 Below on January 14. Get to know the Top 3!

2
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3 Photo
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 3

Who will make the Top 3? Tonight's the night we find out! Tune in today, Friday, December 22, to watch as the Top 3 performers are annouced for BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage. Who will the judges save? You'll have to watch to find out!

3
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jeffery Walker III Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Jeffery Walker III

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet High School contestant Jeffery Walker III from Palm Harbor, Florida.

4
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims Photo
Meet the Next On Stage Top 5: Josiah Sims

Who will make the Top 3? You'll have to tune in tonight, December 22 (7pm and 9pm ET) to find out! Until then, we are getting to know the students one by one. Meet College contestant Josiah Sims from Memphis, Tennessee.

More Hot Stories For You

ICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage FinalistsICYMI: Meet the Next On Stage Finalists
VIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on BroadwayVIDEO: Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Stage and Screen Star Bill Hayes Has Passed Away at 98Stage and Screen Star Bill Hayes Has Passed Away at 98
APPROPRIATE January 12 Performance Canceled Due To IllnessAPPROPRIATE January 12 Performance Canceled Due To Illness

Videos

Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway Video
Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SPAMALOT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You