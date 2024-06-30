Video: Watch the Lyric Video for 'For Her' from THE GREAT GATSBY Featuring Jeremy Jordan

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby has released a lyric video for 'For Her,' featuring Jeremy Jordan. Watch the video here!

About The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel has landed on the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever in The Great Gatsby, a new hit show transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it comes to life on the greatest American stage, with grand, Tony Award-winning production design befitting the 21st century. Through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, “led by vocal-powerhouse stars, Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada, The Great Gatsby is an extravagant, crowd-pleasing spectacle, where a cascade of visual splendor showers the eye.” (Washington Post) The musical features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole KingMusical) and choreographer Dominique Kelley (“Mariah’s Magical Christmas Special”, “Dancing with the Stars”).

The Great Gatsby began previews on Friday, March 29, 2024, and opened on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at The Broadway Theatre (53rd & Broadway).

Tony Award-nominated Broadway sensations Jeremy Jordan (Newsies, “Smash”) and Eva Noblezada(Hadestown, Miss Saigon), lead the cast of The Great Gatsby alongside Noah J. Ricketts (“Fellow Travelers”, Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (“The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski (Good Night Oscar) as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty (Come From Away, Once) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard(MJ: the Musical), Curtis Holland (Mean Girls), Jeff Kready (Company), Traci Elaine Lee (Shucked), Dariana Mullen (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), Ryah Nixon (Boop! The Musical), Pascal Pastrana (A Beautiful Noise), Kayla Pecchioni (Paradise Square), Mariah Reives (Funny Girl), Dan Rosales (Trevor: The Musical), Dave Schoonover (Bad Cinderella), Derek Jordan Taylor (Funny Girl), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (On Your Feet!), and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages). Kurt Csolak (Funny Girl), Carissa Gaughran (Pretty Woman National Tour), Samantha Pollino (Sweeney Todd), Alex Prakken (New York, New York), Jake Trammel (The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill), and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel (After Midnight) round out the cast as swings.

The world premiere engagement of The Great Gatsby was the highest grossing show in Paper Mill Playhouse history. The production, which ran October 12–November 12, 2023, also broke the theater’s all-time record for ticket sales in a single day, and sold out the entire run before its very first performance.