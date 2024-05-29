Video: Watch the All New Teaser Trailer For Disney's MOANA 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Walt Disney Animation Studios has released an all new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated film, Moana 2. This comes after a new poster was revealed yesterday.

Moana 2 will take audiences on a new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a new crew of unlikely seafarers. After Moana receives a call from her ancestors, she must journey to the dangerous, long-lost seas of Oceania for an adventure like she's never seen before.

Check out the trailer below!

In February, it was announced that Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the first film, will be returning for the sequel.

Cravalho is set to return alongside original co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. While Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for the first film, the sequel will feature music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina. The film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr..

Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024, the same day as Wicked: Part One.

The original "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go").