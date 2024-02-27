Auli'i Cravalho To Return To Title Role for MOANA 2

She is Moana! Actor Auli'i Cravalho, who catapulted to stardom as the voice of Disney's Moana, will return for the sequel, according to Deadline.

Cravalho is set to return alongside original co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, though Johnson's participation has yet to be officially announced.

Moana 2 will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024. The film will be in direct competition with Wicked: Part One, being released on the same day.

While Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote music for the first film, the sequel will feature music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina. Dave Derrick Jr. is directing it.

A live-action adaptation with Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson is also currently in the works, set to be released in 2025.

Moana 2 will take audiences on a new voyage with Moana, Maui, and a new crew of unlikely seafarers. After Moana receives a call from her ancestors, she must journey to the dangerous, long-lost seas of Oceania for an adventure like she's never seen before.

Watch a first look at Moana 2 here:

Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office. The title, which debuted on Disney+ with the streamer's 2019 launch, is among the top 15 movies streamed in the United States in 2022.

The original film's soundtrack, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, was lauded worldwide. Miranda won a GRAMMY for best song written for visual media ("How Far I'll Go"), and an Oscar® nomination for best achievement in music written for motion pictures - original song ("How Far I'll Go").

In 2021, the "Moana" soundtrack broke a Billboard Soundtrack chart record for the amount of time spent at number one (52 weeks). Additionally, the film was nominated for an Academy Award (best animated feature film of the year), a BAFTA (best animated feature film) and a pair of Golden Globes® (best motion picture - animated and best original song ("How Far I'll Go").