Video: Watch an All-New Trailer for HAMILTON on Broadway

Hamilton currently stars Trey Curtis as Alexander Hamilton, Jared Dixon as Aaron Burr, Jennie Harney-Fleming as Angelica Schuyler and more. 

By: Jun. 21, 2024
Get a first look at a new trailer for Hamilton on Broadway! 

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​, Grammy​​, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. 

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.   

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.  

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide.  The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.  





