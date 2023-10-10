Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer With Taraji P. Henson Singing 'Push Da Button'

The Color Purple will be released in theaters on December 25.

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 3 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 4 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

A new trailer for the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. Watch Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, and the star-studded cast in the new video below.

This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah WinfreySteven SpielbergScott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

“The Color Purple” also stars Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”).

The first trailer for the upcoming film was released earlier this year, watch it here. Plus, check out a special featurette here, photos from the film here, and a new poster for the movie here.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice WalkerRebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Joining director Bazawule behind the camera are director of photography Dan Laustsen (“John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Shape of Water”), production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (“The Flash,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) and editor Jon Poll (“Bombshell,” “The Greatest Showman”).

The choreographer is Fatima Robinson (“Coming 2 America,” “Dreamgirls”) and the costumes are designed by Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (“Emancipation,” “One Night in Miami…”). The music supervisors are Jordan Carroll (“The Greatest Showman,” “Godfather of Harlem”) and Morgan Rhodes (“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Selma”); the music is by Kris Bowers (“King Richard,” “Green Book”); and the executive music producers are Nick Baxter (“Babylon,” “CODA”), Stephen Bray (“Respect,” “Juanita”) and Blitz Bazawule.

Watch the trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster Photo
Photo: Check Out a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Poster

A new poster for the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been revealed featuring Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, and Taraji P. Henson. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King'). Check out the photo of the poster now!

2
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Photo
Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette

The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, Winfrey the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.

3
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Photo
Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical

New photos from the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released. The new photos feature stills from the film, as well as behind-the-scenes shots of Bazawule directing cast members like Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino. They also feature Danielle Brooks, Corey Hawkins, and more.

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Film To Keep December Release Date Amidst Strikes

After some speculation that the musical big screen adaptation of The Color Purple would again move its opening day amidst the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, Variety is reporting that the film will stick with its planned opening of Christmas Day, December 25, 2023. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & MoreVideo: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer With Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald & More
Billy Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows RemainingBilly Joel Adds April Show at Madison Square Garden; 10 Shows Remaining
Sheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl EditionSheryl Crow Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Triple-Grammy-Winning 'Tuesday Night Music Club' With Newly Mastered Vinyl Edition
Video: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLONVideo: GUTEBNERG Stars Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells Perform & Play 'Celebrity Hats' on FALLON

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You