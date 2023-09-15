Video: Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette With Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks & More

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

A new feautrette for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has been released, including new footage of songs like "I'm Here," and interviews with Oprah Winfrey and more.

"There's nothing that's been more important or vital to me, culturally, artistically, than The Color Purple," Winfrey shares in the video.

The video featurette offers a brand-new look at scenes from the film, including a first look at Ciara as Nettie and John Baptiste as Grady. Led by Oprah, the featurette also includes interviews with the film's stars, like Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R., and more.

"It's a story of finding yourself and living it and going after it, no matter what," Henson states in the featurette.

The movie also features Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, David Alan Grier, and more.

Along with the featurette, new photos from the film have also been revealed, including a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie with director Blitz Bazawule. Check out the new photos here.

The film tells the story of ethe xtraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

Watch the new featurette here:



