Photos: Get a New Look at THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical With Taraji P. Henson, Fantasia Barrino & More

The Color Purple is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

The Color Purple Movie
New photos from the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple has been released.

The new movie musical invites audiences to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in “The Color Purple.” This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The new photos feature stills from the film, as well as behind-the-scenes shots of Bazawule directing cast members like Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia Barrino.

A new featurette for the film has also been released, with new footage highlighting a "bold" new take on the film. Watch the video here!

In addition to Henson and Barrino, “The Color Purple” also stars Danielle Brooks (“Peacemaker,” “Orange Is the New Black”), Colman Domingo (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Corey Hawkins (“In the Heights,” “BlacKkKlansman”), H.E.R. (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”), Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid,” “Grown-ish”), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (“King Richard,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. The executive producers Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott and Michael Beugg.

Joining director Bazawule behind the camera are director of photography Dan Laustsen (“John Wick: Chapter 4,” “The Shape of Water”), production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (“The Flash,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) and editor Jon Poll (“Bombshell,” “The Greatest Showman”). The choreographer is Fatima Robinson (“Coming 2 America,” “Dreamgirls”) and the costumes are designed by Francine Jamison-Tanchuck (“Emancipation,” “One Night in Miami…”). The music supervisors are Jordan Carroll (“The Greatest Showman,” “Godfather of Harlem”) and Morgan Rhodes (“Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Selma”); the music is by Kris Bowers (“King Richard,” “Green Book”); and the executive music producers are Nick Baxter (“Babylon,” “CODA”), Stephen Bray (“Respect,” “Juanita”) and Blitz Bazawule.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, “The Color Purple.” It will be
distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023 and internationally beginning 18 January 2024.

Check out the new photos from the film here:

Fantasia Barrino

Taraji P. Henson

Blitz Bazawule and the cast of The Color Purple

Blitz Bazawule, Taraji P. Henson, and Fantasia Barrino

Danielle Brooks and Corey Hawkins

Photos courtesy of © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.



