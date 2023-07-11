Video: Watch Taylor Louderman Sing 'Someone Else's Story' at the Muny

Chess concludes its run at The Muny on July 11, 2023.

Jul. 11, 2023

Today marks the final performance of Chess at The Muny! This Muny premiere  is led by director/choreographer Josh Rhodes, associate director/choreographer Lee Wilkins, with music director and conductor Jason DeBord and associate music director Michael Horsley.

The cast features Jessica Vosk (Florence Vassy), Jarrod Spector (Frederick Trumper), John Riddle (Anatoly Sergievsky), Taylor Louderman (Svetlana Sergievskaya), Rodney Hicks (Walter De Courcey), Tally Sessions (Alexander Molokov), Phillip Johnson Richardson (Arbiter), Annelise Baker, Jett Blackorby, Eric Allen Boyd, Sydney Chow, Cicily Denise Daniels, Spencer Dean, Matt Faucher, Anna Gassett, Brian Golub, Omega Jones, Sydney Jones, Gareth Keegan, Sage Lee, Daniel May, Brady Miller, Trina Mills, Alysha Morgan, Kristen Faith Oei, Alex Prakken, Emilie Renier, Shelby Ringdahl, Michael Seltzer and Avilon Trust Tate. The company will also be joined by the Muny Teen and Muny Summer Intensive Teen ensembles.

Before Mamma Mia!, members of the pop group ABBA teamed up with Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar,  The Lion King, Evita) to create a dynamic drama centered around the world chess championship; mirroring the 1980s Cold War tensions of USA vs. Soviet Russia. The dazzling and beautiful pop rock score became a worldwide smash, including the hit single “One Night in Bangkok.” Chess makes its move to St. Louis (home of the first world championship) and onto the Muny stage for the first time, as the game's long history continues to rise in popularity.

Below, watch as Taylor Louderman, who plays Svetlana, performs "Someone Else's Story".






