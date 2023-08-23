Video: Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere With Donna Murphy, Denée Benton & More

THE GILDED AGE returns for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 1: Murder, Meat Pies, Men and Myths
THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024 Photo 2 THE OUTSIDERS Musical Will Open on Broadway in 2024
A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know! Photo 3 A SPAMALOT Recap- Everything You Need to Know!
Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Betty Who in Rehearsals for HADESTOWN

The Gilded Age
Click Here for More on The Gilded Age

From creator Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), the HBO Original drama series THE GILDED AGE returns for its eight-episode second season SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The season will feature an extensive lineup of Broadway stars, including Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Michael Cerveris, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Ashlie Atkinson, and Laura Benanti.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems, and of huge fortunes made and lost. Season two of THE GILDED AGE begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell's bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected.

Through the eight episodes of the season, we watch as Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society, but to potentially take a leading role in it. George Russell takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh.

In the Brook House, Marian continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes approves of none of it.

In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

The series also stars Louisa JacobsonBen AhlersKelley Curran, Taissa Farmiga, Jack Gilpin, Simon Jones, Sullivan Jones, Harry Richardson, Blake RitsonErin WilhelmiJohn Douglas Thompson, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Christopher Denham, David Furr, Ward Horton, Matilda Lawler and Robert Sean Leonard.

Creator/writer/executive producer, Julian Fellowes; executive producer, Gareth Neame; executive producer, David Crockett; director/executive producer, Michael Engler; executive producer, Bob Greenblatt; writer/executive producer, Sonja Warfield; executive producer, Salli Richardson-Whitfield. THE GILDED AGE is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Watch the teaser trailer here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Nixon, Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE on the Red Carpet at PaleyFest Photo
Photos: Nixon, Benton, and the Cast of THE GILDED AGE on the Red Carpet at PaleyFest

The cast of The Gilded Age, starring Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, and more, appeared at PaleyFest this weekend. BroadwayWorld was there and snapped some photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!

2
HBO Begins Production on THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
HBO Begins Production on THE GILDED AGE Season Two

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O'Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page, Laura Benannte, Audra McDonald, Robert Sean Leonard, and more.

3
Laura Benanti & Robert Sean Leonard Join THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Laura Benanti & Robert Sean Leonard Join THE GILDED AGE Season Two

Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard have joined the second season of The Gilded Age as recurring characters. Newly-confirmed guest stars include Dakin Mathews (Waitress), Christopher Denham (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), David Furr (Burn This), Matilda Lawler (The Ferryman), Michael Braugher (To Kill a Mockingbird), and more.

4
Murphy, OHara & More Upped to Series Regulars in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo
Murphy, O'Hara & More Upped to Series Regulars in THE GILDED AGE Season Two

Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Patrick Page, and Sullivan Jones will appear in the second season as regulars. Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Denee Benton, and more will also appear in the new season.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You