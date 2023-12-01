Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Always Look on the Bright Side of Life' on the TODAY SHOW

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

By: Dec. 01, 2023

Spamalot

Christopher Fitzgerald, James Monroe Iglehart, and the cast of Spamalot appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

The performance marked the production's second televised performance, after their performed "Knights of the Round Table" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch the video of their performance here.

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The company is led by Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad.

The cast also features David JosefsbergGraham StevensDaniel BeemanMaria BriggsGabriella EnriquezMichael FaticaDenis LambertShina Ann MorrisKaylee OlsonKristin PiroDrew RedingtonTyler RobertsAnju CloudDarrell T. JoeLily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. 

Watch the performance here:







Next On Stage
Tune In


