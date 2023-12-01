Video: Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY

The cast of Spamalot took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform “Knights of the Roundtable.”

The performances featured Ethan Slater, Taran Killam, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Michael Urie, Nik Walker, and Jimmy Smagula.

James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald also took part in the number, following their performance of "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" this morning. Watch that video here.

The revival of the Tony-winning musical is now playing at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

The cast also features David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake.

Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Watch the new performance here:



