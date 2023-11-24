Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Spamalot is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Yesterday morning, the cast of Spamalot headed to 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance of "Knights of the Round Table" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life " below! 

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Shucked, Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon. 

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam ("Saturday Night Live") as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie ("Shrinking," Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad along with David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.




