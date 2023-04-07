Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON Parody SWEET CHARITY With 'Do We Shock You?'

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Apple TV+ has shared a performance clip from the first episode of Schimgadoon! season two. Watch the dancers of the Kratt Club perform "Do We Shock You?," a parody of "Hey, Big Spender" from Sweet Charity.

The dancers of the Kratt Club are mostly named after the orphans in the classic musical Annie, with one being named after a character in Cabaret. Check out the musical theatre references in the first two episodes of Schmigadoon! season two here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

New episodes of Schmigadoon's six episode second season will premiere every Wednesday through May 3, 2023.

Watch the new video clip here:



