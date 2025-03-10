Video: Watch Robyn Hurder & Caroline Bowman Sing 'Don't Forget Me' From SMASH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Caroline Bowman and Robyn Hurder perform "Don't Forget Me" from Smash the Musical, which begins previews on Broadway Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The pair play Karen Cartwright and Ivy Lynn, respectively, in the in the Broadway adaptation of the fan-favorite television series. The song will be featured on Smash's original Broadway cast album, coming soon from Concord Theatricals Recordings.

The new music video joins the previously-released visuals for Smash-on-Broadway-20250204">"Let Me Be Your Star (Opening Version)" and Smash-20250304">"They Just Keep Moving the Line."

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash will also star two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott.”

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

About Smash

Smash will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage.

With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for Smash. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.

Smash will feature scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.