Where the Mountain Meets the Sea
Video: Watch Music Video for 'I Was Too Late' from WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea opens on November 2, 2022 at New York City Center – Stage I.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Previews are now underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin (The New Englanders, "The Morning Show") and directed by Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody, with music by The Bengsons (Hundred Days, The Lucky Ones).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea began previews Tuesday, October 11 ahead of a Wednesday, November 2, 2022 opening night at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive music video for "I Was Too Late" below!



