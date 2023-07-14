Video: Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park

This week's show also included performances from Chicago, A Beautiful Noise, and Titanique.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

Just yesterday, July 13, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2023 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 am ET, with performances running from 12:30–1:30 pm ET on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Week 2  performances included: Titanique the Musical (Pre-show), Chicago, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, SIX: The Musical, A Beautiful Noise, with 106.7 LITE FM Host Rich Kaminski. Watch highlights below!

Full 2023 Broadway in Bryant Park schedule.





