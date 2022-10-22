Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound BACK TO THE FUTURE

Click Here for More on Back to the Future the Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Back to the Future is officially coming to Broadway!

Starring Tony Award winner Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Olivier Award nominee and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles as "George McFly," reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been seen by more than half a million people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production has gone on to win the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.

While we await its arrival on Broadway, check out some previous performances from the London cast!

Back to the Future West End trailer:

Back to the Future performs for Comic Relief:

Back to the Future performs on Britain's Got Talent:

Back to the Future performs at West End Live:

Back to the Future performs at the Olivier Awards: