Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Back to the Future the Musical
Click Here for More on Back to the Future the Musical

Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound BACK TO THE FUTURE

Back to the Future will open Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre.

Oct. 22, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Back to the Future is officially coming to Broadway!

Starring Tony Award winner Roger Bart as "Doc Brown" and Olivier Award nominee and WhatsOnStage Award winner Hugh Coles as "George McFly," reprising their acclaimed performances from the original West End production, BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

The critically acclaimed West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical has been seen by more than half a million people to date, broken Adelphi Theatre box office records and recently extended to July 23, 2023. The production has gone on to win the Best New Musical Olivier Award as well as multiple WhatsOnStage Awards and a Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House on March 11, 2020 and officially opened in London on September 13, 2021.

While we await its arrival on Broadway, check out some previous performances from the London cast!

Back to the Future West End trailer:

Back to the Future performs for Comic Relief:

Back to the Future performs on Britain's Got Talent:

Back to the Future performs at West End Live:

Back to the Future performs at the Olivier Awards:



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


Video: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound BACK TO THE FUTUREVideo: Watch Highlights from Broadway-Bound BACK TO THE FUTURE
October 22, 2022

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). Check out video highlights from the London version of the show!
Video: Get a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at City Springs Theatre CompanyVideo: Get a First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at City Springs Theatre Company
October 21, 2022

City Springs Theatre Company is presenting In The Heights. Directed by Broadway’s Natalie Caruncho, this energetic and heart-warming musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda will be presented October 21 – November 6, 2022 in the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center. Get a first look at footage from the production here!
BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in Summer 2023BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Open on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in Summer 2023
October 21, 2022

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical begins performances Friday, June 30, 2023 and officially opens Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).
Video: First Look at CLUE at Mercury Theater ChicagoVideo: First Look at CLUE at Mercury Theater Chicago
October 21, 2022

All new clips have been released for Clue, opening tonight at Mercury Theater Chicago. Check out the video here!
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TOPDOG/UNDERDOGVideo: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
October 20, 2022

It's a big night at the Golden Theatre! Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog officially opens on Broadway. BroadwayWorld will be on the red carpet for the big night. Tune in at 6pm to watch live!