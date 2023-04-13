Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment

The Phantom of the Opera closes on Broadway this Sunday, April 16, after over 35 years.

Apr. 13, 2023  

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment from 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.

The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway, discussing the "psychological" pull that the show has on people, why it's better to premiere a musical in London before bringing it to Broadway, and more.

The production original opened on Broadway on January 26, 1988, going on to become Broadway's longest-running show ever.

It will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to demand for tickets.

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties.

Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988, starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince.

Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Watch the vintage interview clip here:







Related Stories
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals He Might Not Attend PHANTOMs Closing Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals He 'Might Not' Attend PHANTOM's Closing
Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Frank DiLella for 'On Stage Presents: The Phantom of the Opera - The Final Curtain.' During the interview, Webber revealed that he 'might not' attend the final performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, teasing that it may return soon. Watch a video clip from the interview now!
Inside PHANTOMs Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA Photo
Inside PHANTOM's Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA
The Phantom of the Opera is quickly approaching its final performance at the Majestic Theatre, where it will conclude its epic 35-year run on April 16. Over the weekend, the show made its final fundraising appeal for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Executive Director Tom Viola writes about the epic night here.
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOMs Final Performance Now Available Photo
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOM's Final Performance Now Available
Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Present Special Charity Performance Photo
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Present Special Charity Performance
A special Charity Performance will take place on Friday, April 14 of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the iconic and record-breaking Broadway production that will end its history-making run that week. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on HGTVBrian & Mika Kleinschmidt Kick off New Season of 100 DAY DREAM HOME on HGTV
April 13, 2023

Husband-wife team Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will return to HGTV in a two-episode special, 100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel, ahead of the new 11-episode season premiere of 100 Day Dream Home. During the last season of 100 Day Dream Home, more than 18.1 million viewers watched the couple take only 100 days to build a home in Florida.
Video: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Releases 'Buried' Music VideoVideo: SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Releases 'Buried' Music Video
April 13, 2023

The official music video for 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark’s new song, “Buried,” directed by Victoria Stevens. Clark, together with longtime collaborator Shane McAnally, composed the music for the new Broadway music comedy, Shucked, which is now showing at New York’s Nederlander Theatre. 
PINKSHIFT Share New Single 'to me'PINKSHIFT Share New Single 'to me'
April 13, 2023

Baltimore’s Pinkshift - Ashrita Kumar (vocals, they/them), Paul Vallejo (guitar, he/him), and Myron Houngbedji (drums, he/him) - have released a new single, the powerful “to me,” out now via Hopeless Records. Recorded with Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy, The Wonder Years, Circa Survive, Tigers Jaw).
Photos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & MorePhotos: Inside Carol Burnett's NBC Special With Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters & More
April 13, 2023

New photos from inside the event taping in Los Angeles feature Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster and Darren Criss filming musical numbers, plus special guests like Cher, Julie Andrews, Allison Janney, Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bob Mackie, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and more.
Danielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film AdaptationDanielle Deadwyler & More Join Samuel L. Jackson & John David Washington in THE PIANO LESSON Film Adaptation
April 13, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will reprise their Broadway performances in the upcoming film adaptation of The Piano Lesson, which is currently set for a Netflix premiere. Malcolm Washington will direct the upcoming feature, which will also include Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Ray Fisher.
share