Video: Watch Daniel Radcliffe Sing Sondheim's Ultimate Patter Song from MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Sondheim did the music thing very well. And you know what? No one did it better. In this video, watch as Daniel Radcliffe, who plays Charley Kringas in Maria Friedman's acclaimed revival of Merrily We Roll Along, sings "Franklin Shepard, Inc." in the recording studio.

Merrily We Roll Along is runing on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre through July 7, 2024.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.