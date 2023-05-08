Video: Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

The New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks as "Henry," Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy." The understudies include: Mia Sinclair Jenness, Erin Rosenfeld, Luca Thomas, Emma Safiya Haeri, Winsome Brown, Daniel Reece and Claire Karpen.



