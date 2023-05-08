Video: Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Grey House is now in previews, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Previews are officially underway for the first new show of the 22023/24 season! Grey House officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) and they've been expecting you...

The New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello stars two-time Tony Award winner Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Emmy Award nominee Paul Sparks as "Henry," Lortel Award nominee Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," Critics' Choice Award nominee Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy." The understudies include: Mia Sinclair Jenness, Erin Rosenfeld, Luca Thomas, Emma Safiya Haeri, Winsome Brown, Daniel Reece and Claire Karpen.







BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

An all new photo has been released of the cast of Grey House, which is now playing on Broadway! Grey House is now in previews, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.

Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday Photo
Lottery/Rush Announced for GREY HOUSE on Broadway; Previews Begin Saturday

Producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens have announced the digital lottery and rush tickets policies for the New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Grey House will begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 29 at 8 pm.   

Get $49 Tickets to GREY HOUSE on Broadway Photo
Get $49 Tickets to GREY HOUSE on Broadway

Performances have officially begun for Grey House on Broadway and there has never been a better time to score discounted tickets for the first show of the new Broadway season!

Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight! Photo
Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Grey House begins performances tonight, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Meet the cast of Grey House here!


More Hot Stories For You

Video: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation ConcertVideo: Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, Plus a Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda!Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, Plus a Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel AwardsWOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards
Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'

Videos

Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE Video Watch Audiences Get a First Taste of GREY HOUSE
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM Video
Watch Juicy Belt Out 'Creep' in FAT HAM
Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert Video
Nicole Scherzinger Performs 'Reflection' From MULAN at the Coronation Concert
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video
Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU