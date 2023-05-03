Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack With Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More

Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!” is now streaming in its entirety on Apple TV+.

Milan Records today releases the soundtrack to Season 2 of "SCHMIGADOON!," the Apple Original musical comedy series from Universal Television executive produced by Lorne Michaels. The soundtrack is now available on all streaming platforms here.

Available everywhere now, the album features original music and lyrics by the show's co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner Cinco Paul, who has crafted all-new songs to match the Season 2 setting of "Schmicago," a reimagined world of musicals from the '60s and '70s.

The album's 26 vocal tracks are performed throughout the series' 6 episodes by returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit as well as season two newcomers Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:

ABOUT "SCHMIGADOON!" - SEASON TWO

Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) miss the magic they felt in Schmigadoon and in an attempt to return, find themselves in Schmicago-the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The new season will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with the addition of Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

