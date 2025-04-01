Video: Watch Adrienne Bailon-Houghton Sing 'Hold, Please' & 'My Kids' in TAKE THE LEAD

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch former 3LW and Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton sing two songs in Take the Lead, a new musical now running at Paper Mill Playhouse. Houghton, who plays Arianna in the production, belts out "My Kids" in the new video, as well as "Hold, Please." Take the Lead is now running at Paper Mill Playhouse through April 27.

Set in the pulsating heart of New York City, Take the Lead is a joyful new musical based on the 2006 dance film that starred Antonio Banderas. This electrifying tale is the true story of Pierre Dulaine, a former professional dancer who, against all odds, brought the art of ballroom dance into New York City public schools.

This world-premiere musical spotlights a dynamic fusion of ballroom and hip-hop in its music and choreography with a book by Robert Cary and Jonathan Tolins and a score by Elliah Heifetz and Zeniba Now. Take the Lead is co-choreographed by Jennifer Weber and Maria Torres and directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli.