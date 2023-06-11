Video: Watch Adina Verson Sing 'Not In My Body' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

The production runs through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 11, 2023

POPULAR

How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 1 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 2 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

A Transparent Musical is making its world premiere at Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum through June 25, 2023. 

Watch Adina Verson sing 'Not In My Body' from the musical below!

A Transparent Musical includes a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway and music and lyrics by Faith Soloway. James Alsop is choreographing, and Tina Landau directing the new musical comedy based on the hit Amazon Prime original TV show by Joey Soloway.

The cast includes Adina Verson (Ali Pfefferman), Daya Curley (Maura Pfefferman), Liz Larsen (Shelley Pfefferman), Zachary Prince (Josh Pfefferman), Sarah Stiles (Sarah Pfefferman), Kasper (Ezra), Peppermint (Davina), and Murphy Taylor Smith (Rabbi Raquel) plus Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, and Dahlya Glick.

Audiences will follow the "Transparent" story through the Pfefferman family's youngest child Ali Pfefferman, played by Adina Verson, as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. Ali's Los Angeles Jewish family is filled with secrets, but when their parent, Maura - played by Daya Curley - transitions to the transgender matriarch she always knew she was, the family is forced to confront their own identities and navigate their relationships with each other. Through a revelatory story of acceptance and self-expression, A Transparent Musical explores the intersection of Jewish and queer history while celebrating the imperfectly human and startlingly familiar aspects of a universally relatable family.

Tickets for A Transparent Musical are currently on sale and start at $35. They are available through CenterTheatreGroup.org, Audience Services at (213) 628-2772 or in person at the Center Theatre Group Box Offices (at the Ahmanson Theatre) at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012. Performances run Tuesday through Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.





RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023 Photo
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023

In this video, watch as the producers of this season's nominees check in with Richard Ridge ahead of Tonys night!

2
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Photo
Video: Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023

Five outstanding new plays and four equally outstanding revivals have been singled out this Broadway season!

3
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Photo
Video: Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical

Best Direction of a Musical Tony nominees include: Michael Arden (Parade), Lear deBessonet (Into the Woods), Casey Nicholaw (Some Like It Hot), Jack O'Brien (Shucked), and Jessica Stone (Kimberly Akimbo).

4
Nick Jonas Teases Potential Jonas Brothers Catalog Musical Photo
Nick Jonas Teases Potential Jonas Brothers Catalog Musical

In an interview with Variety, Nick Jonas stated that he and his brothers are working on a new way to bring the Jonas Brothers' songs to Broadway.

More Hot Stories For You

A DOLL'S HOUSE Plays Final Broadway PerformanceA DOLL'S HOUSE Plays Final Broadway Performance
Nick Jonas Teases Potential Jonas Brothers Catalog Musical; Wants to Return to BroadwayNick Jonas Teases Potential Jonas Brothers Catalog Musical; Wants to Return to Broadway
HAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park to Begin Performances TomorrowHAMLET at Free Shakespeare in the Park to Begin Performances Tomorrow
Bid on Two Tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.Bid on Two Tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.

Videos

Video: Watch Adina Verson Sing ‘Not In My Body’ from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video Video: Watch Adina Verson Sing ‘Not In My Body’ from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Meet the 2023 Recipients of Special Tony Awards Video
Meet the 2023 Recipients of Special Tony Awards
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You