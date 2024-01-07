Video: Watch Aaron Tveit Play 'Producer' in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

The production is currently running at the James Earl Jones Theatre through January 28.

By: Jan. 07, 2024

Upcoming star of Sweeney Todd on Broadway Aaron Tveit made a special guest appearance in Gutenberg! The Musical! last week.

Watch a clip from the performance below!

Broadway runs on three things: big dreams, minuscule odds, and lots and lots of unearned confidence. Oh, and star power!  Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. 

In addition to being developed at UCB, Gutenberg! The Musical! was also a part of the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2005 and 2006 before having an Off-Broadway run in 2006 where it received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lortel Award nominations. In addition to New York, productions of Gutenberg! have been seen across the North America, as well as UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Korea.

The design team for Gutenberg! features Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emily Rebholz (costume design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), T.O. Sterrett (music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations), Marco Paguia (music director), Liz Caplan (vocal supervision), C12 Casting (casting director), and Rachel Sterner (production stage manager). 

Aaron Tveit will join the cast of Sweeney Todd in the titular role, opposite Sutton Foster, beginning February 9, for a 12-week run only. Their final performances are set for May 5, 2024. Tveit originated the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, earning his first Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.  He’s also appeared on Broadway in Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, and Hairspray. Other stage credits include Assassins (West End) and Rent (Hollywood Bowl).




