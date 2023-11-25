Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

The cast performed a medley of "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show," "Coming to America" and "Sweet Caroline."

By: Nov. 25, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 3 Video: Watch the 35 Best Broadway Performances from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Kelli O'Hara and Sutton Foster Take the Stage at Carnegie Hall

A Beautiful Noise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $87
Cast
Photos
Videos
A Beautiful Noise

Nick Fradiani and the cast of A Beautiful Noise performed "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show," "Coming to America" and "Sweet Caroline" on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

Watch the medley below!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring a score of his most beloved songs. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.




RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo
Video: Behind the Scenes With A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

Go behind the scenes with A Beautiful Noise at the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

2
Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in December Photo
Robyn Hurder to Play Final Performance in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in December

Robyn Hurder will play her final performance at the Broadhurst Theatre in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Sunday, December 17.

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

4
A BEAUTIFUL NOISEs Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today! Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE's Nick Fradiani Takes Over Our Instagram Story Today!

Tune in to our Instagram Story as Nick Fradiani takes you behind the scenes of his day at A Beautiful Noise! “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani will star on Broadway as Neil Diamond – Then in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical starting Tuesday, October 31 at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street).

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler
A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet
A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee A Beautiful Noise Fitted Glitter Blue Jeans Tee
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEEDExclusive: John Stamos Writes About Broadway Experiences In New Memoir; Read About His Time in HOW TO SUCCEED
Video: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: CHICAGO Celebrates 27 Years on Broadway at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: Watch the Cast of SPAMALOT Perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeVideo: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Videos

Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS Video
Watch Jordan Fisher Talk HADESTOWN During The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Cast of LONE STAR Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SIX
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You