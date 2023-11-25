Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Nick Fradiani and the cast of A Beautiful Noise performed "Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show," "Coming to America" and "Sweet Caroline" on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS.

Watch the medley below!

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in a gripping and uplifting new musical featuring a score of his most beloved songs. With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.