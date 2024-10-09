Video: WICKED Movie Director Jon M. Chu Shares Personal Connection to Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In one of the first long-form interviews timed to the highly anticipated upcoming film, Wicked director Jon M. Chu sat down with journalist Jacqueline Coley for an episode of Seen on the Screen to discuss his experience making the two-part major motion picture.

In the interview, Chu reveals his personal connection to the stage musical and what inspired him to take on the massive project, recalling his initial reaction when he saw the musical for the first time live.

"I saw it in San Francisco before it was even on Broadway," Chu said. "They were workshopping it...I remember seeing it and thinking 'This is the most cinematic show I've ever seen." He envisioned what it would look like as a movie, but never thought he would be the one to put it on film. "It feels like destiny," the director shared.

The conversation also dives into his creative process, the film’s grand spectacle, and some key character moments that make up the movie's runtime. Chu shares how his collaboration with stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, along with the film’s talented crew, resulted in new versions of the beloved musical numbers, stunning sets and the meticulously crafted details on display in the film. Watch the full interview now!

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!