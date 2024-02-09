Video: Volkswagen To Use Neil Diamond Song Featured In A BEAUTIFUL NOISE In Super Bowl Commercial

Neil Diamond's iconic song “I Am… I Said” will be featured in Volkswagen of America, Inc.'s advertisement “An American Love Story” premiering this Sunday.

Feb. 09, 2024

Neil Diamond's iconic song “I Am… I Said” will be featured in Volkswagen of America, Inc.'s advertisement “An American Love Story” premiering this Sunday, Feb. 11 on Super Bowl  LVIII. The song is an emotional high point of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical playing at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) and resonates with those who seek to find a sense of belonging and to understand the world around them.

A two-minute extended cut of “An American Love Story,” directed by Lance Acord, has been released today in celebration of Volkswagen's 75th anniversary in America. See the full ad below!

A Beautiful Noise stars “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as ‘Neil Diamond – Then,' Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as ‘Neil Diamond – Now,' Amber Ardolino as ‘Marcia Murphey,' and Shirine Babb as ‘Doctor.' They are joined by Becky Gulsvig as ‘Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as ‘Fred Weintraub/Tommy O'Rourke;' Tom Alan Robbins as ‘Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond'; and Bri Sudia as ‘Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond.'

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby for ‘Neil Diamond – Now'), Paige Faure (standby for ‘Ellie Greenwich/Jaye Posner/Marcia Murphey/Rose Diamond'), Dianna Marie Barger (ensemble), Mateus Leite Cardoso (swing), Gabrielle Djenné (swing), Jordan Dobson (swing), Ninako Donville (swing), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Anthony J. Garcia (ensemble), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Alec Michael Ryan (swing), Aveena Sawyer (ensemble), Deandre Sevon (ensemble), Vanessa Sierra (ensemble), Annie Wallace (ensemble), and Sean Watkinson (swing).

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Julie DeVore (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

Neil Diamond

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.




