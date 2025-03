Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Great Gatsby released a video on Youtube of 1,400 young theatre goers cheering in their seats for their understudies. The caption on the video reads, "And, the crowd (of 1400 young theatre goers) goes WILD for our Wunderstudies Alex & Elena."

The understudies for Daisy and Gatsby sang "My Green Light" as they stepped closer and closer together. When they met for the kiss, the crowd goes nuts!