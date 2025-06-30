Video: Tony-Winner Darren Criss Performs Acoustic Cover of 'Maybe Happy Ending'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier this month, Broadway made its mark in Chicago as Broadway Inbound and New York City Tourism + Conventions hosted their annual NYC Center Stage luncheon at IPW, the U.S. travel industry’s largest annual trade show.

Fresh off his win for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for his role in Maybe Happy Ending, Criss hosted the luncheon and treated the crowd to a moving, stripped-down rendition of the show’s title number. Watch video of his performance below.

The performance was part of the annual NYC Center Stage showcase, which invites shows in The Broadway Collection to perform for thousands of travel buyers, media, and influencers.

The lineup also included showstopping numbers from this year’s Tony-winning musicals, including Death Becomes Her, Buena Vista Social Club, The Outsiders, Hell’s Kitchen, and The Great Gatsby.

The event underscored Broadway’s vitality and international reach, with performances designed to leave a lasting impression on global travel professionals.

